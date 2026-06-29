Supreme Court Blocks Trump's Attempt to Remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook

The Us Supreme Court Refused On Monday To Let Donald Trump Fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook As It Stood Firm To Preserve The Central Banks Cherished Independence Against An Unprecedented Challenge By The Republican President The Court

The U.S. Supreme Court delivered a significant ruling on Monday, preventing former President Donald Trump from dismissing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. This decision, with a close 5-4 vote, reaffirms the Federal Reserve's autonomy, a cornerstone since its inception in 1913. Chief Justice John Roberts joined conservative and liberal justices to maintain the central bank's independence.

Trump's attempt to remove Cook marks the first time a sitting president has challenged a Fed official's position since the central bank was established. The court decision blocks this unprecedented move, with Roberts stating that Trump did not afford Cook the necessary procedural protections, violating statutory requirements for cause-based removal.

This ruling comes amid broader assertions of executive power by Trump, including economic policies like global tariffs, which have also faced judicial scrutiny. The legal defense underscores the principle of political neutrality in the Federal Reserve's operations, essential for maintaining economic stability and credible monetary policy.