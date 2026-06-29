Supreme Court Expands Presidential Powers with Landmark FTC Ruling

In a significant verdict, the U.S. Supreme Court has strengthened presidential authority with a ruling that permits the removal of Federal Trade Commission members without cause. This decision, particularly backing former President Donald Trump's dismissal of FTC member Rebecca Slaughter, overturns a longstanding 1935 precedent protecting regulatory agency independence from presidential interference.

The court's 6-3 decision has created ripples in the political and legal community, as it nullifies tenure protections that have been in place for over a century. Slaughter's dismissal was grounded in policy disagreements with Trump, raising fears among Democrats and antimonopoly groups about potential unchecked presidential power over independent regulatory bodies.

Legal experts and policymakers have raised concerns that this ruling, while reinforcing the 'unitary executive' theory, could destabilize the political balance by eroding the functional independence Congress intended for regulatory agencies. The decision could serve as a precedent for future cases involving the power dynamics between the presidency and independent government agencies.