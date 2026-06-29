Fuel Crisis Deepens: Ukraine Strikes Hit Russian Supplies

Fuel shortages have expanded from Crimea to Moscow due to Ukrainian attacks on Russian supply lines. Restrictions in fuel distribution have caused long queues and skyrocketing prices. President Putin has acknowledged the issue, promising a resolution as motorists struggle across the affected regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Repeats To Additional Subscribers With No Changes To Text Moscowrostovondonsevastopol | Updated: 29-06-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 20:02 IST
Fuel Crisis Deepens: Ukraine Strikes Hit Russian Supplies
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Fuel shortages are spreading across Russia from annexed Crimea to the capital, Moscow, following Ukrainian attacks on supply lines, according to local residents.

Motorists across the country face limitations on fuel purchases, with the harshest restrictions in occupied Ukraine, much of southern Russia, and Siberia. President Putin acknowledged the issue during a recent meeting, noting it as a consequence of Ukrainian drone strikes.

In Sevastopol, Crimea, motorists faced nearly triple the standard fuel prices, while some areas like Rostov-on-Don have seen pumps running dry. In Moscow, limited operations at privately-owned stations have driven prices up by over 10% at some locations.

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