Fuel Crisis Deepens: Ukraine Strikes Hit Russian Supplies

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Fuel shortages are spreading across Russia from annexed Crimea to the capital, Moscow, following Ukrainian attacks on supply lines, according to local residents.

Motorists across the country face limitations on fuel purchases, with the harshest restrictions in occupied Ukraine, much of southern Russia, and Siberia. President Putin acknowledged the issue during a recent meeting, noting it as a consequence of Ukrainian drone strikes.

In Sevastopol, Crimea, motorists faced nearly triple the standard fuel prices, while some areas like Rostov-on-Don have seen pumps running dry. In Moscow, limited operations at privately-owned stations have driven prices up by over 10% at some locations.