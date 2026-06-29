Wall Street Soars Amid Eased U.S.-Iran Tensions and Comcast's Strategic Split

Wall Street's indexes rose on Monday due to eased tensions between the U.S. and Iran. A peace meeting is planned in Doha, marking another step towards resolution. Comcast's shares surged as they announced a spinoff plan. AI spending worries and Federal Reserve expectations also influence market trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wall Streets Main Indexes Gained On Monday As Recent Hostilities Between The Us And Iran Eased | Updated: 29-06-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 21:53 IST
Wall Street Soars Amid Eased U.S.-Iran Tensions and Comcast's Strategic Split
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Wall Street showed gains on Monday following a relief in recent hostilities between the U.S. and Iran. Comcast shares notably climbed as the company revealed its plans to split into two separate entities.

Technical teams from Iran and the U.S. are slated to meet in Doha to discuss an interim peace deal, according to a Reuters source. This meeting comes after multiple diplomatic efforts failed to finalize an agreement, keeping the specter of regional escalation alive.

Comcast's announcement of a tax-free spinoff energized the communications services sector, causing a 2.9% rise. Meanwhile, concerns over AI spending and expected Federal Reserve rate hikes continue to inject market uncertainty.

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