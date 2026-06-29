Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes and the Fragile Gazan Ceasefire

In the midst of a fragile ceasefire, Israeli airstrikes have claimed the lives of three Palestinians, including a child, in central Gaza. The health ministry reported the incident, which follows repeated hostilities despite an official truce since October.

The Israeli military confirmed the airstrike around 9:30 a.m. in Deir al Balah, a city controlled by Hamas. This attack adds to the rising death toll, with twelve Palestinians, including four children, and a militant from Islamic Jihad already killed in recent days.

The ongoing conflict underscores persistent tensions, with Israel justifying its actions against militants, while Hamas accuses Israel of violating the ceasefire. Efforts mediated by U.S. envoy Nikolay Mladenov have yet to establish a lasting peace.