Annu Kapoor Celebrates 44 Years in Bollywood with Heartfelt Gratitude

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor celebrated 44 years in Bollywood on Monday by thanking various influential personalities who shaped his illustrious career, notably Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, and the late Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray. Kapoor recounted being warmly welcomed by the Bachchan family and singled out Jaya Bachchan for her unwavering faith in his abilities, which led to his successful stint as a producer-director.

Kapoor expressed heartfelt gratitude towards Balasaheb Thackeray, who he said treated him with immense affection and respect. The veteran leader's support was evident in their times spent dining and conversing, for which Kapoor expressed profound appreciation. He reminisced about the warmth and acceptance he received from Mumbai and its film fraternity since his arrival in 1982.

Seeking forgiveness for any unintended mistakes over his four-decade journey, Kapoor expressed gratitude to audiences for their continued love. He announced an upcoming comedy film, 'Uttar Da Puttar', directed by Ravinder Siwach, that promises to be an offbeat exploration of destiny and direction. The film is set for a global release on July 24, 2026.