Jannik Sinner Fights Back from the Brink at Wimbledon 2023

Defending Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner narrowly escaped a first-round defeat, rallying to win over Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic. With key rival Carlos Alcaraz injured, Sinner aims to retain his title despite stamina concerns. Several seeds, including Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev, exited early as British players faced setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mens Defending Champion Jannik Sinner Flirted With A Firstround Exit Before Passing A Stern Physical Test On The Opening Day Of Wimbledon But Several Seeds Departed On A Day When Defeats For British Players Piled Up With Chief Rival Carlos Alcaraz Injured | Updated: 29-06-2026 23:28 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 23:28 IST
Jannik Sinner Fights Back from the Brink at Wimbledon 2023
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wimbledon 2023 opened with tensions high as men's defending champion Jannik Sinner narrowly avoided an early exit, overcoming Miomir Kecmanovic on Centre Court. Sinner's performance, marred by stamina concerns, saw him losing early sets but ultimately winning 4-6 6-3 6-7(6) 6-2 6-3.

The tournament's first day saw the departure of several seeds, with Carlos Alcaraz absent due to injury. Casper Ruud fell to Hubert Hurkacz, while Andrey Rublev was bested by Roman Safiullin in a five-set thriller. Meanwhile, British players endured a difficult day, with top seed Cameron Norrie among those defeated.

Japan's Naomi Osaka and American Jessica Pegula shone in the women's draw. Emma Raducanu's injury withdrawal and Jack Draper's exit compounded a challenging start for the hosts. Rising stars made their mark, heralding potential shifts in tennis's competitive landscape.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormu...

Global
2
Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Stories

Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Storie...

Global
3
Venezuela's Power Woes: Refineries Shut Down Amid Deadly Quakes

Venezuela's Power Woes: Refineries Shut Down Amid Deadly Quakes

Global
4
Miracle Amid Rubble: Father and Son Rescued Four Days After Venezuela Earthquake

Miracle Amid Rubble: Father and Son Rescued Four Days After Venezuela Earthq...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

Melting Ice, Rising Risk: Why Glacier Hazards Need Urgent Global Attention

Can SDG Education Confront the Power Structures Behind Climate and Hunger?

Can Rural Policy Deliver the SDGs, or Just Promise Them?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026