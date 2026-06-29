Jannik Sinner Fights Back from the Brink at Wimbledon 2023
Defending Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner narrowly escaped a first-round defeat, rallying to win over Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic. With key rival Carlos Alcaraz injured, Sinner aims to retain his title despite stamina concerns. Several seeds, including Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev, exited early as British players faced setbacks.
Wimbledon 2023 opened with tensions high as men's defending champion Jannik Sinner narrowly avoided an early exit, overcoming Miomir Kecmanovic on Centre Court. Sinner's performance, marred by stamina concerns, saw him losing early sets but ultimately winning 4-6 6-3 6-7(6) 6-2 6-3.
The tournament's first day saw the departure of several seeds, with Carlos Alcaraz absent due to injury. Casper Ruud fell to Hubert Hurkacz, while Andrey Rublev was bested by Roman Safiullin in a five-set thriller. Meanwhile, British players endured a difficult day, with top seed Cameron Norrie among those defeated.
Japan's Naomi Osaka and American Jessica Pegula shone in the women's draw. Emma Raducanu's injury withdrawal and Jack Draper's exit compounded a challenging start for the hosts. Rising stars made their mark, heralding potential shifts in tennis's competitive landscape.