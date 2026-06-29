Jannik Sinner Fights Back from the Brink at Wimbledon 2023

Mens Defending Champion Jannik Sinner Flirted With A Firstround Exit Before Passing A Stern Physical Test On The Opening Day Of Wimbledon But Several Seeds Departed On A Day When Defeats For British Players Piled Up With Chief Rival Carlos Alcaraz Injured

Wimbledon 2023 opened with tensions high as men's defending champion Jannik Sinner narrowly avoided an early exit, overcoming Miomir Kecmanovic on Centre Court. Sinner's performance, marred by stamina concerns, saw him losing early sets but ultimately winning 4-6 6-3 6-7(6) 6-2 6-3.

The tournament's first day saw the departure of several seeds, with Carlos Alcaraz absent due to injury. Casper Ruud fell to Hubert Hurkacz, while Andrey Rublev was bested by Roman Safiullin in a five-set thriller. Meanwhile, British players endured a difficult day, with top seed Cameron Norrie among those defeated.

Japan's Naomi Osaka and American Jessica Pegula shone in the women's draw. Emma Raducanu's injury withdrawal and Jack Draper's exit compounded a challenging start for the hosts. Rising stars made their mark, heralding potential shifts in tennis's competitive landscape.