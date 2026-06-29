UK Stock Market Slips Amid Middle East Tensions

The UK's stock market experienced a slight decline on Monday, primarily driven by a drop in mining and financial sectors. The FTSE 100 index fell 0.2%, while the FTSE 250 saw a 0.6% decrease. Renewed hostilities in the Middle East have contributed to increased risk aversion among investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Uk Shares Inched Lower On Monday | Updated: 29-06-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 22:00 IST
UK Stock Market Slips Amid Middle East Tensions
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The UK stock market witnessed a marginal dip on Monday, with shares in miners and financials leading the decline. Concerns over escalating tensions in the Middle East have heightened risk aversion among investors, contributing to the downturn.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index concluded the session 0.2% lower. In parallel, the mid-cap FTSE 250 saw a more pronounced drop, closing down 0.6% as uncertainties in the geopolitical landscape unsettled markets.

Renewed hostilities in the Middle East appear to be placing pressure on the financial markets, as investors weigh the potential impacts on global trade and economic stability.

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