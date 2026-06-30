Argentina's Economic Activity Growth Falls Short in April

Argentina's economic growth in April was less robust than anticipated, with a 1.6% increase rather than the projected 2.2%. While agriculture and mining sectors thrived, manufacturing and commerce faced declines. President Javier Milei's fiscal policies aim to curb inflation despite uneven sector recoveries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Argentinas Economic Activity Grew Less Than Expected In April | Updated: 30-06-2026 00:44 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 00:44 IST
Argentina's Economic Activity Growth Falls Short in April
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Argentina's economic activity showed slower progress in April than analysts had predicted, according to official data released on Monday. The growth rate was just 1.6%, falling short of the 2.2% expected by experts polled by Reuters.

Despite strong performances in mining and agriculture, other sectors such as manufacturing and commerce lagged, contributing to the shortfall. The contraction in manufacturing and trade was notably evident, highlighting an uneven recovery across industries.

Under the leadership of libertarian President Javier Milei, the government has implemented significant public spending cuts in an effort to manage inflation, even as it seeks to stimulate growth in industry, consumption, and construction.

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