Major LNG Project Gains Strength as Eni and XRG Partner with YPF
Argentina's YPF partners with Eni and XRG for a major LNG project in the Vaca Muerta shale formation. The companies have acquired stakes in UPCO ARLNG I, strengthening the project's value chain. The agreement is pending regulatory approval.
Argentina's state energy firm YPF has announced that it has secured partnerships with global energy giants Eni and XRG to bolster the upstream development of a significant LNG project. In a statement released on Monday, YPF outlined the acquisition details.
According to the agreement, Eni and XRG will each obtain a 32% stake in UPCO ARLNG I, which will manage the five dedicated gas blocks in the prolific Vaca Muerta shale formation. YPF will hold a 36% share. This strategic collaboration marks a critical step in advancing the Argentina LNG project.
YPF CEO Horacio Marin emphasized that the entry of Eni and XRG strengthens the project’s value chain, facilitating its development on a global scale. The deal awaits regulatory approval to move forward.