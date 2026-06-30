The Universal Giggle: Laughter Across Species
A recent study reveals that humans and great apes, such as chimpanzees and gorillas, share similar rhythmic patterns in laughter. This research highlights the vocal similarities between humans and their closest evolutionary relatives, as well as certain traits unique to human laughter.
Laughter, often thought to be a uniquely human trait, is shared by our closest evolutionary relatives, according to a new study. Researchers have unveiled surprising similarities between the laughter displayed by humans and that of great apes, which includes chimpanzees, bonobos, gorillas, and orangutans.
The study analyzed how these primates express laughter, highlighting the rhythmic patterns that resemble human laughter. While people may have different kinds of laughs, such as giggling or chuckling, these vocal expressions are not exclusive to them, as the research illustrates commonalities with other species.
This comparison sheds light on the evolutionary roots of laughter, underscoring both shared characteristics among these species and aspects that remain unique to human laughter.