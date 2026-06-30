The Universal Giggle: Laughter Across Species

Following Is A Summary Of Current Science News Briefs Humans And Great Apes Show Similar Rhythmic Pattern In Laughter There Are Many Kinds Of Laughter People May Guffaw At A Joke They May Giggle Nervously In An Uncomfortable Situation They May Chuckle With Mild Amusement They May Snicker To Express Contempt Especially Movie Villains But While Laughing Seems Uniquely Human

Laughter, often thought to be a uniquely human trait, is shared by our closest evolutionary relatives, according to a new study. Researchers have unveiled surprising similarities between the laughter displayed by humans and that of great apes, which includes chimpanzees, bonobos, gorillas, and orangutans.

The study analyzed how these primates express laughter, highlighting the rhythmic patterns that resemble human laughter. While people may have different kinds of laughs, such as giggling or chuckling, these vocal expressions are not exclusive to them, as the research illustrates commonalities with other species.

This comparison sheds light on the evolutionary roots of laughter, underscoring both shared characteristics among these species and aspects that remain unique to human laughter.