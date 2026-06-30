Mirra Andreeva Advances at Wimbledon After Thrilling First-Round Victory

French Open Champion Mirra Andreeva Was Given A Good Grasscourt Workout On Monday Before Beating Thranked Pole Magda Linette In The First Round At Wimbledon The Yearold Russian Fifth Seed Was Relieved To Come Through Her First Grand Slam Test After Her Triumph At Roland Garros On Clay Three Weeks Ago Its Just Always Super Special To Get Past The First Round At A Grand Slam Because You Always Have That Extra Pressure

On Monday, French Open champion Mirra Andreeva showcased her prowess on grass courts by defeating Magda Linette in the first round at Wimbledon. The Russian player, only 19 years old, secured a 7-5, 6-4 victory over the seasoned Polish competitor.

Despite facing pressure to perform well following her clay court success at Roland Garros, Andreeva demonstrated resilience. 'It's just always super special to get past the first round at a Grand Slam because you always have that extra pressure,' she told reporters.

Andreeva, aiming to match Serena Williams' feat of back-to-back Grand Slam victories, will face former Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova in the second round. The young Russian plans to strategize with her coach, former champion Conchita Martinez, for this challenging encounter.