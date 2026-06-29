Cautious Optimism: India's Industrial Growth Amid Ongoing Challenges

India's industrial production growth remains cautious despite a 5.1% increase in May 2026, per Bank of Baroda's report. Supply chain normalisation is expected to take months, with improvements driven mainly by manufacturing and electricity sectors, while geopolitical tensions ease. Consumer durables and electricity generation benefit from weather factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 18:56 IST
Cautious Optimism: India's Industrial Growth Amid Ongoing Challenges
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India's industrial sector is treading carefully, as the latest report from Bank of Baroda projects cautious growth despite a notable 5.1% rise in industrial production in May 2026. This is compared to a 3.4% growth in May 2025, with manufacturing and electricity leading the uptick.

However, the report warns that complete supply chain normalization could take several months, even as geopolitical tensions in West Asia subside. Manufacturing growth hit 5.5% in May 2026, boosted by sectors like textiles and motor vehicles, but mining growth saw a decline.

The document emphasizes ongoing high demand for consumer durables due to a heatwave and uneven monsoon. The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a drop in oil prices are expected to ease input costs. Bank of Baroda remains cautious, noting supply chain restoration will be gradual.

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