Markets Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and Tech Rebound

A Global Gauge Of Stock Markets Rose On Monday As Investors Tracked The Implementation Of An Interim Peace Deal Between Iran And The Us

Global stock markets experienced an upswing on Monday as investors monitored the interim peace deal between Iran and the U.S., despite a backdrop of escalating tensions marked by rising oil prices. European equities stabilized, while Wall Street gained momentum with a notable recovery in technology shares following last week's decline over concerns surrounding AI spending.

The Middle East's diplomatic efforts aim to defuse recent conflicts, including a projectile hit by Iran on a cargo vessel. The fragile nature of the ceasefire underscores the tensions, influencing oil markets as Brent and WTI prices climbed during the day, but remained significantly lower for the month. The anticipation of increased energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz has injected volatility into global markets.

Additionally, U.S. inflation concerns have fueled speculation about a possible Federal Reserve rate hike, boosting the dollar's performance. Investors now await the U.S. jobs report, which may impact the Fed's hawkish stance. Meanwhile, the Japanese yen reached its weakest level since 1986, while gold faced pressure, experiencing its steepest quarterly drop since 2013.