Markets React to U.S.-Iran Interim Peace Deal Amid Volatile Oil Prices

A Global Gauge Of Stock Markets Rose On Monday As Investors Tracked The Implementation Of An Interim Peace Deal Between Iran And The Us

Markets around the world responded positively as investors kept a close eye on the implementation of an interim peace deal between Iran and the United States, even amid rising oil prices linked to recent escalating attacks.

Wall Street led the gains with a notable rebound in technology shares after last week's sell-off, triggered by concerns over AI spending. This market sentiment followed diplomatic discussions in the Middle East after a week of strikes and accusations of ceasefire violations following an Iranian attack on a cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil prices showed volatility, with benchmarks Brent and WTI rising by over 1%, yet remaining significantly lower for the month. The economic outlook is bolstered by expectations of improved energy shipments in the region. Analysts predict that lower oil prices could benefit growth-sensitive sectors, previously suffering the adverse effects of higher costs.