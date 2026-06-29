Markets React to U.S.-Iran Interim Peace Deal Amid Volatile Oil Prices

Global stock markets rose as investors monitored a peace deal between Iran and the U.S., while oil prices fluctuated. Wall Street tech shares rebounded, bolstered by a diplomatic push in the Middle East. Despite volatile oil prices, expectations for energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz held firm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Global Gauge Of Stock Markets Rose On Monday As Investors Tracked The Implementation Of An Interim Peace Deal Between Iran And The Us | Updated: 29-06-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 20:52 IST
Markets React to U.S.-Iran Interim Peace Deal Amid Volatile Oil Prices
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Markets around the world responded positively as investors kept a close eye on the implementation of an interim peace deal between Iran and the United States, even amid rising oil prices linked to recent escalating attacks.

Wall Street led the gains with a notable rebound in technology shares after last week's sell-off, triggered by concerns over AI spending. This market sentiment followed diplomatic discussions in the Middle East after a week of strikes and accusations of ceasefire violations following an Iranian attack on a cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil prices showed volatility, with benchmarks Brent and WTI rising by over 1%, yet remaining significantly lower for the month. The economic outlook is bolstered by expectations of improved energy shipments in the region. Analysts predict that lower oil prices could benefit growth-sensitive sectors, previously suffering the adverse effects of higher costs.

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