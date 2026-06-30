Markets Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Peace Deal Implementation as Oil Prices Rise

A Global Gauge Of Stock Markets Rose On Monday As Investors Tracked The Implementation Of An Interim Peace Deal Between Iran And The Us

Global stock markets edged higher on Monday, buoyed by progress in the interim peace agreement between Iran and the United States. This comes amidst heightened tensions that have sent oil prices climbing after recent reciprocal strikes by the two nations, highlighting the fragility of the accord.

Wall Street was at the forefront of the global equities surge, driven by a resurgence in technology stocks previously hit by fears of curbed AI investment. Investors now turn their eyes towards Doha, where technical teams from the U.S. and Iran are expected to meet.

Energy markets remain volatile as Brent and WTI crude prices rose on Monday. Uncertainties surrounding shipments through the Strait of Hormuz continue to pose significant risks. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's potential rate hikes loom over a steadily strengthening U.S. labor market.