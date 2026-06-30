World Bank Shifts Climate Focus: From Goals to Outcomes

The World Bank Group Said On Monday It Will Retire Its Previous Goal To Devote Of Its Annual Lending Resources To Projects With Climate Cobenefits

The World Bank Group announced on Monday a strategic shift in its approach to climate financing. The institution will 'retire' its previous goal of allocating 45% of its annual lending resources to projects with climate co-benefits.

Instead, the bank plans to extend its Climate Change Action Plan, which was set to expire on Tuesday. This change comes as the organization seeks to emphasize the results of its lending practices, prioritizing outcomes over specific input goals. This decision notably follows pressures during the Trump administration to reevaluate their climate targets established under the Biden administration in 2023.

The World Bank's statement highlights a transition towards lending strategies that focus more on tangible impacts, reflecting a broader trend in global financial and policy-making entities striving for effective climate action.