Trump's Demand for Immediate Gasoline Price Reduction

U.S. President Donald Trump urged gasoline retailers to reduce prices immediately, warning of 'big problems' if his request was not met. He insists on targeting a price around $2.50 per gallon and criticizes California for its heavy gasoline taxes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us President Donald Trump Said On Monday Gasoline Retailers Must Get Prices Down Immediately And Warned That There Will Be Big Problems Ahead If They Did Not Do So Gasoline Retailers Must Get Their Prices Down | Updated: 30-06-2026 05:18 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 05:18 IST
Trump's Demand for Immediate Gasoline Price Reduction
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In a bold statement on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump addressed gasoline retailers, calling for an urgent reduction in prices.

Trump emphasized the necessity of lowering gasoline costs to around $2.50 per gallon, and highlighted illegal price gauging practices.

He also pointed fingers at California for their substantial gasoline taxes, indicating potential 'big problems' if his directives are not heeded.

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