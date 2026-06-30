Trump's Demand for Immediate Gasoline Price Reduction

Us President Donald Trump Said On Monday Gasoline Retailers Must Get Prices Down Immediately And Warned That There Will Be Big Problems Ahead If They Did Not Do So Gasoline Retailers Must Get Their Prices Down

In a bold statement on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump addressed gasoline retailers, calling for an urgent reduction in prices.

Trump emphasized the necessity of lowering gasoline costs to around $2.50 per gallon, and highlighted illegal price gauging practices.

He also pointed fingers at California for their substantial gasoline taxes, indicating potential 'big problems' if his directives are not heeded.