Yen at Historic Low: Tokyo's Intervention Looms Amid US Dollar Strength

The Yen Was Pinned At Levels Not Seen Since On Tuesday

The Japanese yen sank to unprecedented levels on Tuesday, reaching figures last observed in 1986, raising alarms over possible direct intervention by Tokyo. Meanwhile, the US dollar receded slightly from its 13-month highs, as attention turned to upcoming jobs data that could shape the American rate outlook.

In early trading, the yen weakened to 162.27 per dollar, marking a 40-year low and continuing its nearly 2% decline against the dollar for the fourth quarter. Market observers are keenly watching for Japan's next move. Currency strategist Carol Kong suggested that an intervention from Japan's Ministry of Finance appears inevitable, although she doubts it will alter the broader USD/JPY uptrend.

This persistent decline in yen value, despite previous interventions and interest rate adjustments by the Bank of Japan, highlights the challenge Tokyo faces amid inflationary pressures and a robust US dollar. Thursday's US payroll report could further shift dynamics, with speculations on a US rate hike by September. Traders eye the Ministry of Finance's potential actions, especially with a weaker US dollar possibly tipping scales.