Cristian Romero Poised for World Cup Comeback

Argentina's defender, Cristian Romero, has resumed full training following a knee injury, making him potentially available for the upcoming World Cup Round-of-32 match against Cape Verde. Previously sidelined in their last Group J match, Romero's return could strengthen the team's defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Argentina Defender Cristian Romero Returned To Full Training On Monday And Could Be Available For Their World Cup Roundof Clash Against Cape Verde On Friday After Being Sidelined In The Reigning Champions Final Group J Match With A Knee Injury | Updated: 30-06-2026 05:58 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 05:58 IST
Cristian Romero Poised for World Cup Comeback
Cristian Romero

Argentina's star defender Cristian Romero has returned to full training, raising hopes of his involvement in the crucial World Cup Round-of-32 game against Cape Verde on Friday.

Romero, who missed the final Group J match due to a knee injury, appears to be in good condition as he joins his teammates in preparation.

The reigning champions are eyeing Romero's defensive prowess to enhance their lineup as they progress further in the tournament.

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