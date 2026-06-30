Cristian Romero Poised for World Cup Comeback

Argentina Defender Cristian Romero Returned To Full Training On Monday And Could Be Available For Their World Cup Roundof Clash Against Cape Verde On Friday After Being Sidelined In The Reigning Champions Final Group J Match With A Knee Injury

Argentina's star defender Cristian Romero has returned to full training, raising hopes of his involvement in the crucial World Cup Round-of-32 game against Cape Verde on Friday.

Romero, who missed the final Group J match due to a knee injury, appears to be in good condition as he joins his teammates in preparation.

The reigning champions are eyeing Romero's defensive prowess to enhance their lineup as they progress further in the tournament.