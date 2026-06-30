Maria Corina Machado's Determined Return to Venezuela Amid Political Turmoil

Venezuelan Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado Said On Monday She Is Willing To Do Whatever It Takes To Enter Venezuela To Help With The Countrys Recovery Efforts Following Last Weeks Backtoback Earthquakes Machado

Maria Corina Machado, a prominent Venezuelan opposition leader, has expressed her readiness to 'do whatever it takes' to return to Venezuela, aiming to assist in the country's recovery efforts following recent seismic events.

Machado, presently in Panama, has accused the Venezuelan government of obstructing her return. In a video message, she promised to be back in Venezuela soon to help coordinate local efforts during the emergency. However, she did not detail her plans for reentry.

Her previous clandestine departure, after claiming victory in a disputed election and receiving the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, has already sparked international diplomatic tension, particularly with the U.S., where she seeks support for facilitating her return.