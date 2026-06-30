IMF and Egypt's Strategic Economic Balance Amid Geopolitical Challenges

The International Monetary Fund Said On Monday It Had Reached A Stafflevel Agreement With Egypt On Reviews Of Two Financing Arrangements

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Monday that it has reached a staff-level agreement with Egypt, potentially unlocking around $1.6 billion, pending executive board approval. This deal includes $1.5 billion under Egypt's Extended Fund Facility and approximately $136 million from the Resilience and Sustainability Facility.

Despite economic challenges stemming from geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, Egypt's economy shows signs of resilience, achieving a real GDP growth of 5% in the third quarter. The war’s impact has been mitigated by strategic policy measures such as fuel and electricity price adjustments.

The IMF recommends tight monetary policy to handle inflation, which is expected to rise, maintaining exchange rate flexibility as a crucial defense against external shocks. The focus on state asset divestment aims to bolster private sector growth, a key strategy in Egypt's economic trajectory.