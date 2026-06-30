Scorching Heat Grips World Cup Amidst Heat Dome Threat

Extreme Heat Will Greet Fans And Players This Week At The World Cup

Extreme heat will confront fans and players at the World Cup this week as a striking 'heat dome' looms over parts of the U.S. and Canada during the knockout stages.

The 'heat dome,' a high-pressure weather pattern that traps heat, could lead to dangerously high temperatures, with indices reaching 105 to 115 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of the Midwest and East Coast, as reported by the U.S. National Weather Service. This intense heat coincides with the U.S. holiday weekend and its 250th anniversary celebrations, impacting matches from Toronto to Kansas City.

Hydration breaks have been introduced to ensure player safety, but concerns persist as matches, even after sunset, remain affected by scorching temperatures. Toronto has activated its 'Heat Relief Strategy' following a heat warning from Environment and Climate Change Canada.