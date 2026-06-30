Regulatory Measures Bolster India's Banking Sector Amid Global Risks

India's banking sector is poised to navigate through potential risks emanating from the ongoing West Asia conflict and prospective El Nino conditions, thanks to a suite of regulatory measures, as per a report from Nuvama. Key among these aids are the Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) deposit relaxations and the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS).

The report emphasizes that while the macroeconomic environment remains fraught with uncertainties, these regulatory supports are expected to lend countercyclical assistance, bolstering growth, profit margins, and asset quality for banks. The financial landscape saw a notable divergence in FY26, with public sector banks, smaller private banks, and second-line non-banking financial companies outperforming their larger counterparts as concerns over growth and management resurfaced.

Nuvama suggests the sector is at a critical juncture where headwinds from geopolitical and environmental challenges are tempered by regulatory backing. In particular, FCNR(B) relaxations are likely to benefit private banks under deposit mobilization pressures, enhancing funding availability and strengthening banks' liability franchises. Additionally, the ECLGS is anticipated to ease asset quality tensions and encourage credit growth.

The brokerage expresses a preference for banks over NBFCs, with a special focus on private sector banks, which are better suited to leverage these regulatory shifts and manage transitions to the upcoming Expected Credit Loss framework. Nuvama forecasts a positive outlook for large private banks through FY27-FY29, predicting these institutions to drive above-average credit growth, expand market share, and maintain robust returns on assets.

The analysis also notes that a potential uptick in interest rates could further favor margins at private banks, given their higher proportion of loans linked to external benchmark lending rates. Importantly, the anticipated impacts of ECL transitions are expected to be minimal for major private banks owing to their strong capital reserves and provisioning setups.