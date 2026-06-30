China's Anti-Dumping Move Targets Canadian Pea Starch

China has announced temporary anti-dumping measures on Canadian pea starch, requiring importers to pay a security deposit of 73.5% starting July 1. This move follows an investigation by the Chinese commerce ministry, aimed at protecting domestic industries against unfair pricing practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | China Will Require Importers Of Canadian Pea Starch To Put Down Security Deposits Starting July As Part Of Temporary Antidumping Measures Following An Investigation | Updated: 30-06-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 13:02 IST
China's Anti-Dumping Move Targets Canadian Pea Starch

China has announced that importers of Canadian pea starch will need to pay a security deposit beginning July 1. This decision forms part of temporary anti-dumping measures, as revealed by the Chinese commerce ministry.

The ministry confirmed a security deposit rate of 73.5%, following an extensive investigation.

The measures intend to safeguard China's domestic industry from the impact of what it perceives as unfairly priced exports.

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