China's Anti-Dumping Move Targets Canadian Pea Starch
China has announced temporary anti-dumping measures on Canadian pea starch, requiring importers to pay a security deposit of 73.5% starting July 1. This move follows an investigation by the Chinese commerce ministry, aimed at protecting domestic industries against unfair pricing practices.
China has announced that importers of Canadian pea starch will need to pay a security deposit beginning July 1. This decision forms part of temporary anti-dumping measures, as revealed by the Chinese commerce ministry.
The ministry confirmed a security deposit rate of 73.5%, following an extensive investigation.
The measures intend to safeguard China's domestic industry from the impact of what it perceives as unfairly priced exports.