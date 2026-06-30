China's Anti-Dumping Move Targets Canadian Pea Starch

China Will Require Importers Of Canadian Pea Starch To Put Down Security Deposits Starting July As Part Of Temporary Antidumping Measures Following An Investigation

China has announced that importers of Canadian pea starch will need to pay a security deposit beginning July 1. This decision forms part of temporary anti-dumping measures, as revealed by the Chinese commerce ministry.

The ministry confirmed a security deposit rate of 73.5%, following an extensive investigation.

The measures intend to safeguard China's domestic industry from the impact of what it perceives as unfairly priced exports.