Political Shake-Up: Shiv Sena's Sachin Ahir Nominated for Key Legislative Post

In a major political development, Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat announced the nomination of Shiv Sena leader Sachin Ahir for Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. With key political figures present, the move signals strategic realignments within the party, hinting at further defections from Uddhav Thackeray's faction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 13:05 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 13:05 IST
Political Shake-Up: Shiv Sena's Sachin Ahir Nominated for Key Legislative Post
Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political maneuver, Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat on Tuesday announced the nomination of Shiv Sena leader Sachin Ahir for the Deputy Chairperson position of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. This strategic decision, according to Shirsat, underscores a pivotal shift in the state's political dynamics and represents a direct challenge to Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership of the Shiv Sena (UBT).

The nomination filing was witnessed by prominent political figures, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, as well as Neelam Gorhe, marking the event as a notable moment in Maharashtra's legislative proceedings. Minister Shirsat praised Ahir's extensive political background, highlighting his strong influence within Mumbai’s Worli constituency.

Shirsat further claimed that the move is indicative of the robust support within the Shiv Sena for Eknath Shinde’s leadership and hinted at potential future defections from the Uddhav Thackeray faction to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. This comes in the wake of recent inductees from the Thackeray camp, adding to the ongoing political reshuffle in the state.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormu...

Global
4
Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Stories

Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Storie...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026