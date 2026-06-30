Political Shake-Up: Shiv Sena's Sachin Ahir Nominated for Key Legislative Post

In a significant political maneuver, Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat on Tuesday announced the nomination of Shiv Sena leader Sachin Ahir for the Deputy Chairperson position of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. This strategic decision, according to Shirsat, underscores a pivotal shift in the state's political dynamics and represents a direct challenge to Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership of the Shiv Sena (UBT).

The nomination filing was witnessed by prominent political figures, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, as well as Neelam Gorhe, marking the event as a notable moment in Maharashtra's legislative proceedings. Minister Shirsat praised Ahir's extensive political background, highlighting his strong influence within Mumbai’s Worli constituency.

Shirsat further claimed that the move is indicative of the robust support within the Shiv Sena for Eknath Shinde’s leadership and hinted at potential future defections from the Uddhav Thackeray faction to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. This comes in the wake of recent inductees from the Thackeray camp, adding to the ongoing political reshuffle in the state.