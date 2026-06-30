Euro Zone Bond Yields Decline Amid Potential U.S.-Iran Talks

Euro zone bond yields slightly decreased as oil prices hovered low, with focus on potential U.S.-Iran talks. Germany's 10- and 2-year bond yields fell 1 basis point each. Brent crude oil declined, while euro zone inflation figures awaited. ECB's monetary policy conference added to market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Euro Zone Bond Yields Dipped On Tuesday As Oil Prices Hovered At Around Fourmonth Lows | Updated: 30-06-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 13:02 IST
Euro Zone Bond Yields Decline Amid Potential U.S.-Iran Talks
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Euro zone bond yields witnessed a slight decline on Tuesday, coinciding with oil prices hovering at four-month lows. Investors are keenly watching potential diplomatic talks between Iran and the U.S. in Qatar this week.

Germany's 10-year bond yield fell by 1 basis point to 2.893%, slightly above its four-month low, as bond yields move inversely to prices. Similarly, Germany's 2-year bond yield, which is closely tied to European Central Bank (ECB) rate expectations, also dropped 1 basis point to 2.532%.

Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, decreased by 1.4% to $72.35, reaching one of its lowest points since late February. Meanwhile, euro zone inflation data showed French prices rose less than anticipated, with broader euro zone figures due soon. The ECB's annual monetary policy conference in Sintra, Portugal, adds another layer of interest, particularly with the possibility of another rate hike discussion.

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