Euro Zone Bond Yields Decline Amid Potential U.S.-Iran Talks

Euro zone bond yields witnessed a slight decline on Tuesday, coinciding with oil prices hovering at four-month lows. Investors are keenly watching potential diplomatic talks between Iran and the U.S. in Qatar this week.

Germany's 10-year bond yield fell by 1 basis point to 2.893%, slightly above its four-month low, as bond yields move inversely to prices. Similarly, Germany's 2-year bond yield, which is closely tied to European Central Bank (ECB) rate expectations, also dropped 1 basis point to 2.532%.

Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, decreased by 1.4% to $72.35, reaching one of its lowest points since late February. Meanwhile, euro zone inflation data showed French prices rose less than anticipated, with broader euro zone figures due soon. The ECB's annual monetary policy conference in Sintra, Portugal, adds another layer of interest, particularly with the possibility of another rate hike discussion.