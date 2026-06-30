EU-USA Trade Deal: New Era of Transatlantic Commerce

The European Union's trade agreement with the United States, which eliminates import duties on many U.S. goods, will take effect on July 1 and last until December 31, 2029. The pact includes provisions for industrial goods, farm produce, and U.S. lobster, with safeguards against breaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The European Unions Side Of A Trade Deal Struck With The United States Last Year | Updated: 30-06-2026 11:53 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 11:53 IST
EU-USA Trade Deal: New Era of Transatlantic Commerce
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The European Union is set to implement its side of a trade deal with the United States starting July 1. This agreement, outlined in a formal EU regulatory filing, aims to remove import duties on a range of U.S. goods, including industrial products and certain farm produce.

The deal, running until the end of 2029, grants preferential access to U.S. agricultural products and extends duty-free imports of U.S. lobster—a mini-deal previously negotiated during Trump's presidency. The regulation further allows for legislative measures to extend this period if deemed necessary.

Safeguards embedded within the legislation provide the EU with the authority to suspend concessions should the United States violate the terms of the agreement. This robust framework underscores a commitment to solidify economic and trade relations across the Atlantic.

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