Kerala Opposition Stages Walkout Over Fisherfolk Assistance Debate

In a charged session at the Keralam Legislative Assembly, the Opposition Left Democratic Front (LDF) exited in protest on Tuesday after their request for an adjournment motion was denied. The motion sought a debate on financial aid delays for fisherfolk during the annual trawling ban.

The proceedings became turbulent following a comment by Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan, criticizing the intervention of Forest Minister Shibu Baby John during Fisheries Minister V E Abdul Gafoor's response. Vijayan suggested it undermined the minister's authority, sparking further protests from opposition members.

Fisheries Minister Gafoor assured that financial support is being extended under the Savings-cum-Relief Scheme, with disbursements already underway. Meanwhile, Chief Minister V D Satheesan reaffirmed the state's commitment to the coastal community, promising state intervention should Central funds be delayed.