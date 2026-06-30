Kerala Opposition Stages Walkout Over Fisherfolk Assistance Debate
In a dramatic session, the Opposition in Kerala's Legislative Assembly walked out after their motion to discuss delays in financial assistance for fishermen was denied. Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the intervention by Forest Minister Shibu Baby John during the Fisheries Minister's response, suggesting it undermined confidence in addressing the issue.
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In a charged session at the Keralam Legislative Assembly, the Opposition Left Democratic Front (LDF) exited in protest on Tuesday after their request for an adjournment motion was denied. The motion sought a debate on financial aid delays for fisherfolk during the annual trawling ban.
The proceedings became turbulent following a comment by Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan, criticizing the intervention of Forest Minister Shibu Baby John during Fisheries Minister V E Abdul Gafoor's response. Vijayan suggested it undermined the minister's authority, sparking further protests from opposition members.
Fisheries Minister Gafoor assured that financial support is being extended under the Savings-cum-Relief Scheme, with disbursements already underway. Meanwhile, Chief Minister V D Satheesan reaffirmed the state's commitment to the coastal community, promising state intervention should Central funds be delayed.