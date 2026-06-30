Keralam's Operation Toofan: A Resounding Fight Against Drug Menace

Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala reaffirmed on Tuesday the state's strong stance against the narcotics menace via 'Operation Toofan'. He assured that drug networks will find no refuge in Keralam, dismissing any connections between the campaign and meetings with alleged criminals.

'This is a comprehensive battle against drugs in Keralam, and we will not allow these gangs to operate here,' he remarked, detailing how the police have been relentless in their crackdown. The initiative has gained public approval and produced substantial results, including the seizure of narcotics worth millions and the arrest of over 5,000 individuals.

Responding to claims about a gathering organized by MP K Sudhakaran, which reportedly included criminal elements, Chennithala clarified that the meeting was unrelated to the state's efforts. 'Operation Toofan will proceed with unwavering resolve,' he stated. The campaign was bolstered by events like an anti-drug rally in Thiruvananthapuram, reinforcing Keralam's dedication to countering drug abuse.