Keralam's Operation Toofan: A Resounding Fight Against Drug Menace

Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala emphasizes the state's commitment to eradicating drug networks through Operation Toofan, a campaign receiving significant public support. With thousands arrested and narcotics seized, the initiative aligns with global anti-drug efforts. Allegations of criminal associations remain unlinked to the government's determined campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 13:40 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 13:40 IST
Keralam's Operation Toofan: A Resounding Fight Against Drug Menace
Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala reaffirmed on Tuesday the state's strong stance against the narcotics menace via 'Operation Toofan'. He assured that drug networks will find no refuge in Keralam, dismissing any connections between the campaign and meetings with alleged criminals.

'This is a comprehensive battle against drugs in Keralam, and we will not allow these gangs to operate here,' he remarked, detailing how the police have been relentless in their crackdown. The initiative has gained public approval and produced substantial results, including the seizure of narcotics worth millions and the arrest of over 5,000 individuals.

Responding to claims about a gathering organized by MP K Sudhakaran, which reportedly included criminal elements, Chennithala clarified that the meeting was unrelated to the state's efforts. 'Operation Toofan will proceed with unwavering resolve,' he stated. The campaign was bolstered by events like an anti-drug rally in Thiruvananthapuram, reinforcing Keralam's dedication to countering drug abuse.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormu...

Global
4
Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Stories

Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Storie...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026