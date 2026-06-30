Gojek's Co-Founder Faces Legal Reckoning: The Nadiem Makarim Case

Nadiem Makarim, co-founder of the renowned tech firm Gojek and previously Indonesia's education minister, was sentenced to ten years in prison by an Indonesian court this Tuesday on charges of corruption.

Makarim, aged 41, has vehemently denied the charges, claiming they are politically motivated — a stance that has garnered support from academics and human rights advocates alike. This development poses risks to investor confidence in Indonesia, a concern highlighted by recent financial downturns.

Following the verdict, Indonesia's financial markets have shown signs of instability. The rupiah weakened, and stock indices fell in the wake of credit ratings agencies downgrading the country's outlook due to erratic policymaking and governance worries. Additionally, MSCI is reviewing the possibility of downgrading Indonesia's status due to these transparency issues.