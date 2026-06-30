Aastha Spintex's Ambitious IPO: A Gateway to Textile Growth

Aastha Spintex Limited, a Gujarat-based cotton yarn manufacturer, has kicked off its ₹170 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO), aiming to fund several strategic ventures. The IPO opened on June 29 and will conclude on July 1, 2026. Upon completion of the process and receipt of regulatory approvals, the shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE by July 6, 2026.

The offering, comprising entirely fresh issues, primarily aims to finance the acquisition of Falcon Yarns, bolster working capital, and serve general corporate purposes. Rated as a 'Subscribe' by various SEBI-registered Research Analysts, the IPO is drawing interest due to Aastha Spintex's robust recent financial performance, its strategic acquisition plans, increased capacity, and a favorable position within India's advancing textile industry.

The acquisition of Falcon Yarns, based in Gondal, Gujarat, stands as a pivotal element in Aastha Spintex's expansion strategy, expected to substantially enhance its manufacturing capabilities in the cotton yarn segment. Financial reports indicate Aastha's impressive growth trajectory, with total income rising from ₹239.69 crore in FY2023 to ₹352.17 crore by FY2025, and net profits climbing from ₹1.06 crore to ₹22.92 crore. Further, the company is investing in renewable energy solutions, aligning with India’s favorable textile policies and anticipated market expansions.