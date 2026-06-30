South Korea's Semiconductor Surge: Samsung and SK Hynix's AI-Driven Gamble

Samsung Electronics And Sk Hynix Are Making One Of The Biggest Bets Yet On The Artificial Intelligence Boom With Investments Worth Hundreds Of Billions Of Dollars

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix have launched one of the largest bets on the artificial intelligence boom with investments totaling hundreds of billions of dollars. However, there are concerns this capacity expansion could face challenges if AI demand wanes.

South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung praised the companies' commitment to advancing the nation's semiconductor industry. The plan seeks to double memory chip production within five years, accelerate the construction of fabs, and create a new chip cluster.

Despite the ambitious investments, the risk of oversupply looms, with market conditions and AI demand factors to watch closely. Both companies, having weathered past downturns, are cautious yet optimistic about meeting surging demand.