Stocks Surge Amid AI Boom and Resurgent Dollar

Global Stocks Were Headed For Their Best Secondquarter Performance In Six Years On Tuesday

This quarter has been remarkable for global markets, marking their best performance in six years with stocks soaring as artificial intelligence investments fuel growth. A key highlight during this period has been the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz amid easing tensions between the U.S. and Iran, significantly impacting oil prices.

AI-related stocks played a dominant role, particularly in Asia where markets in Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan saw significant gains. In the U.S., market leaders such as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also showed impressive growth. However, changes in monetary policy expectations revealed subdued future rate cuts due to the robust U.S. economy.

Currency markets were also impacted, with the U.S. dollar becoming a dominant force, pushing gold prices to their lowest in a decade. The dollar's appreciation was linked to revisions in U.S. interest rate forecasts and persistent inflation. Alongside key market data, stakeholders await insights from central bankers meeting in Sintra, Portugal.