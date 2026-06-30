Dollar Surge Challenges Global Currencies: Yen Hits Historic Low

The Steadily Climbing Dollar Pushed The Yen Down To Levels Not Seen Since On Tuesday

The dollar recently soared to unparalleled heights against the yen, reaching levels unseen since 1986 and causing a ripple of concern across global markets. The potential for Tokyo’s direct intervention looms, as the yen dips significantly.

Tuesday witnessed the dollar climbing to a high of 162.41 yen, the first such peak in four decades. Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama assured that authorities are poised to act but refrained from decisive statements. With US inflation exceeding targets and economic growth steady, markets are anticipating Federal Reserve rate hikes. Meanwhile, the dollar index has made gains, signaling a positive quarterly growth.

The yen's depreciation is particularly stark, having fallen for four consecutive quarters. Japanese intervention in the currency market earlier this year appears insufficient, as recent moves hardly reversed the yen's downward trajectory. Meanwhile, other currencies like the euro and sterling also face pressure amid global economic shifts.