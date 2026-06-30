Philippine Inflation Rate Projected to Decline Amid Price Fluctuations

The Philippine central bank has projected the country's inflation rate for June to fall between 6.0% and 7.0% due to decreasing prices of major food items despite rising electricity costs. The bank remains cautious, closely monitoring local and global factors affecting inflation and overall economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Philippine Inflation Rate Was Likely To Fall Within A Range Of To In June | Updated: 30-06-2026 13:46 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 13:46 IST
Philippine Inflation Rate Projected to Decline Amid Price Fluctuations
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The Philippine central bank announced on Tuesday that inflation rates in June are likely to fall within a range of 6.0% to 7.0%. This projection reflects a decline in major food prices countered by increasing electricity tariffs.

In its statement, the central bank emphasized its commitment to vigilant monitoring of inflation and growth prospects, with a keen eye on developments in the Middle East and their potential economic impact.

Previously, the annual inflation rate in May stood at 6.8%, highlighting a slight deceleration anticipated by the financial regulator.

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