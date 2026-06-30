Philippine Inflation Rate Projected to Decline Amid Price Fluctuations

The Philippine Inflation Rate Was Likely To Fall Within A Range Of To In June

The Philippine central bank announced on Tuesday that inflation rates in June are likely to fall within a range of 6.0% to 7.0%. This projection reflects a decline in major food prices countered by increasing electricity tariffs.

In its statement, the central bank emphasized its commitment to vigilant monitoring of inflation and growth prospects, with a keen eye on developments in the Middle East and their potential economic impact.

Previously, the annual inflation rate in May stood at 6.8%, highlighting a slight deceleration anticipated by the financial regulator.