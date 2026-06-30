Michelin Guide Puts New Zealand's Dining Scene in the Spotlight

New Zealand's hospitality industry has earned international recognition after the country's top restaurants were featured in the first MICHELIN Guide for Oceania, highlighting the nation as a world-class destination for food lovers. Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston welcomed the announcement, saying the recognition reflects the quality, creativity and consistency of New Zealand's dining experiences. The highest honour went to Essence, which received two MICHELIN Stars, while 14 other restaurants were awarded one MICHELIN Star for their outstanding cuisine and service.

Awards celebrate quality across the country

The restaurants receiving one MICHELIN Star are Tala, Inati, Ahi, Ortega, The Estate, Rātā, Logan Brown, Jano Bistro, Tussock Hill, Sherwood, Kika, Paris Butter, Mudbrick and Amisfield. In addition, 35 New Zealand restaurants were awarded the Bib Gourmand distinction, recognising venues that serve exceptional food at good value, while three chefs received special awards for their achievements.

In total, 60 New Zealand restaurants were recognised in the inaugural guide. According to the Government, inclusion in the MICHELIN Guide is regarded internationally as one of the highest honours in the restaurant industry, helping strengthen New Zealand's reputation as a premium food and travel destination.

Recognition expected to boost tourism and hospitality

The Government said food and dining experiences are an important part of what international visitors seek when travelling, making the global recognition valuable for both tourism and the wider economy. New Zealand's hospitality sector contributes around NZ$9 billion to the country's gross domestic product each year, while its food exports, including dairy, red meat, horticultural products and wine, reach around 40 million people worldwide.

Although the first MICHELIN Guide focuses on restaurants in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown, Tourism New Zealand plans to use the international attention to promote food and beverage experiences across the country. Upston congratulated all the restaurants and chefs recognised in the guide, saying the achievement showcases New Zealand's culinary talent and encourages visitors to explore the country's diverse regional food culture.