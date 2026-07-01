Bending Spoons Shatters IPO Records with a $1.68B Debut
Bending Spoons, an Italian software giant, raised $1.68 billion in its U.S. IPO, pricing shares at $29, exceeding expectations. The company, which owns brands like Vimeo and AOL, was valued at $18.4 billion, showcasing its strategy of acquiring and transforming underperforming tech firms.
Bending Spoons, owner of platforms such as Vimeo and AOL, made a significant impact by pricing its U.S. IPO at $29 per share, above expectations, raising $1.68 billion.
The Italian software firm, valued at $18.4 billion from outstanding shares, stands out with its strategy of acquiring underperforming businesses and transforming them. Notably, it owns Evernote, WeTransfer, and Meetup.
Under CEO Luca Ferrari's leadership, Bending Spoons will start trading on Nasdaq under 'BSP,' with underwriters including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase.