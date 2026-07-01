Bending Spoons Shatters IPO Records with a $1.68B Debut

Bending Spoons, owner of platforms such as Vimeo and AOL, made a significant impact by pricing its U.S. IPO at $29 per share, above expectations, raising $1.68 billion.

The Italian software firm, valued at $18.4 billion from outstanding shares, stands out with its strategy of acquiring underperforming businesses and transforming them. Notably, it owns Evernote, WeTransfer, and Meetup.

Under CEO Luca Ferrari's leadership, Bending Spoons will start trading on Nasdaq under 'BSP,' with underwriters including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase.