Tariffs: Trump's Controversial Economic Weapon

In recent years, U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs have caused widespread alarm among market participants. Despite the initial fears, the actual economic impact has been mitigated by factors like lower-than-statutory levies and technological advancements. The long-term effects of reshaping global trade remain uncertain.

According to research by prominent economists, a significant portion of U.S. imports continue to enter duty-free. Retaliations to U.S. tariffs have been largely restrained, except from China. Global trade has benefited from significant tech investments, further dampening the anticipated economic disruption.

While tariffs have significantly increased government revenue, the burden on consumers is palpable. Trump's policies have led to inflationary pressure on core goods. Investors and economists remain cautious, likening potential long-term consequences to the UK's Brexit experience, which gradually revealed its economic impact over the years.