Tariffs: Trump's Controversial Economic Weapon

This article explores the impact of Donald Trump's tariff policies, noting how they have created significant market fears but have had a less severe economic impact than expected. The article highlights the complexity of gauging long-term effects and mentions unexpected consequences like a boost from the AI boom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tariff Is Famously Donald Trumps Favorite Word | Updated: 01-07-2026 05:00 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 05:00 IST
Tariffs: Trump's Controversial Economic Weapon
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In recent years, U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs have caused widespread alarm among market participants. Despite the initial fears, the actual economic impact has been mitigated by factors like lower-than-statutory levies and technological advancements. The long-term effects of reshaping global trade remain uncertain.

According to research by prominent economists, a significant portion of U.S. imports continue to enter duty-free. Retaliations to U.S. tariffs have been largely restrained, except from China. Global trade has benefited from significant tech investments, further dampening the anticipated economic disruption.

While tariffs have significantly increased government revenue, the burden on consumers is palpable. Trump's policies have led to inflationary pressure on core goods. Investors and economists remain cautious, likening potential long-term consequences to the UK's Brexit experience, which gradually revealed its economic impact over the years.

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