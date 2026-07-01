End of the Load Factor Boom: Gulf Carriers Reclaim Asian-European Routes

Asian Airlines That Gained Passengers And Charged Higher Fares On European Routes After The Start Of The Iran Conflict Are Seeing Those Advantages Erode As Gulf Carriers Restore Flights And Offer Lower Ticket Prices

The initial advantage gained by Asian airlines on European routes due to the Iran conflict is waning as Gulf carriers like Emirates, Qatar, and Etihad resume flights and reduce fares, data shows.

This shift is accompanied by doubts over whether carriers such as Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Korean Air Lines, and ANA Holdings can hold onto the market share they acquired amid the disruption. According to experts, while load factors had seen a substantial increase, they are now stabilizing with long-haul bookings reflecting this trend.

Before the conflict, Gulf carriers were dominant, carrying a significant portion of passengers from Asia, Australia, and New Zealand to Europe. Despite an initial setback during Gulf hub airport closures, these airlines have almost returned to pre-conflict levels. Recent data indicate a gradual return to normal passenger numbers, influencing the shift back to Gulf carriers.