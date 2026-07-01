Dengue Surge Looms Over Bangladesh Amid Fragile Health System

Bangladesh may see a significant rise in dengue cases due to wet weather and poor mosquito control. Health experts warn of potential spikes in major cities and rural districts, already facing strains amid concurrent measles outbreaks. Enhanced early warning systems are suggested to mitigate this growing health threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangladesh Could Face A Sharp Increase In Dengue Infections Over The Next Two Months | Updated: 01-07-2026 11:42 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 11:42 IST
Dengue Surge Looms Over Bangladesh Amid Fragile Health System

Bangladesh is on the brink of a major surge in dengue infections as health experts forecast a sharp increase over the upcoming months. The combination of persistent wet weather and insufficient mosquito control measures has intensified the spread of the disease, which had already resulted in the country's deadliest outbreak in 2023.

New data from Bangladesh's health ministry indicate a troubling rise in dengue-related fatalities, escalating from just one death in May to 18 by the end of June. During the same period, reported infections skyrocketed from 714 to 5,924 cases. Professor Kabirul Bashar, an expert in entomology from Jahangirnagar University, predicts that dengue cases in the capital, Dhaka, could at least double in July and increase three- to fourfold by August.

The health crisis extends beyond the capital, as various districts face a significant risk of increased infections. This comes when Bangladesh confronts its worst measles outbreak in decades, further straining the country's healthcare infrastructure. Professor Bashar underscores the critical need for a nationwide early warning system to help identify potential hotspots and enable rapid public health responses.

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