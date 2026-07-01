Dengue Surge Looms Over Bangladesh Amid Fragile Health System

Bangladesh is on the brink of a major surge in dengue infections as health experts forecast a sharp increase over the upcoming months. The combination of persistent wet weather and insufficient mosquito control measures has intensified the spread of the disease, which had already resulted in the country's deadliest outbreak in 2023.

New data from Bangladesh's health ministry indicate a troubling rise in dengue-related fatalities, escalating from just one death in May to 18 by the end of June. During the same period, reported infections skyrocketed from 714 to 5,924 cases. Professor Kabirul Bashar, an expert in entomology from Jahangirnagar University, predicts that dengue cases in the capital, Dhaka, could at least double in July and increase three- to fourfold by August.

The health crisis extends beyond the capital, as various districts face a significant risk of increased infections. This comes when Bangladesh confronts its worst measles outbreak in decades, further straining the country's healthcare infrastructure. Professor Bashar underscores the critical need for a nationwide early warning system to help identify potential hotspots and enable rapid public health responses.