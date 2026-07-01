Ram Mandir Donation Scandal: Faith in Fair Probe Amid Allegations

National Commission for Backwards Classes (NCBC) Chairperson Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti expressed her confidence on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure a fair investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations meant for the Ram Mandir. She emphasized that the truth will surface as the inquiry progresses and those responsible will face justice.

In an interview with ANI, Jyoti highlighted the sensitivity of the issue given its historical significance, noting the sacrifices made by activists over centuries. Despite the ongoing investigation, she cautioned against targeting everyone linked to the case, suggesting that only those directly involved should be scrutinized. The investigation, she noted, has already led to arrests.

An FIR filed on June 25 identified several individuals allegedly involved in misappropriating donations, following accusations that up to Rs 7.5 crore were misused. This case has sparked a partisan debate, with accusations flying between ruling and opposition parties. The SIT has been granted a 15-day extension to ensure a comprehensive investigation, with a promise that no perpetrator will be shielded.