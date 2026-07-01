Trump's Crypto Triumph: $1.2 Billion Earnings Revealed

In a significant financial disclosure published by the US Office of Government Ethics, it has emerged that President Donald Trump accumulated approximately $1.2 billion from cryptocurrency ventures and various investments during 2025. This extensive filing, stretching over 900 pages, adheres to a 1978 US statute mandating that the President and Vice President publicly report their finances.

The documents unveiled that Trump earned nearly $550 million through World Liberty Financial (WLF), a digital currency platform launched in September 2024 with Trump and his family's backing. The platform gained $550 million from the initial WLFI token sale. Additionally, Trump and his three sons, using an intermediary named DT Marks Defi, acquired 22.5 billion WLFI tokens, currently valued at around $1.3 billion.

World Liberty Financial diversified its offerings with the introduction of a stablecoin in April 2025, pegged to the US dollar. Moreover, Trump garnered $635 million via a licensing agreement linked to the USD TRUMP cryptocurrency, launched just before his presidential inauguration in January 2025. Besides cryptocurrency dealings, Trump's financial gains included over $290 million from his network of golf clubs and luxury resorts, including Mar-a-Lago in Florida and Trump National properties. His portfolio also boasts several million from equity in publicly traded crypto enterprises like Coinbase.

The financial reports indicate that Trump's assets are managed by a trust under his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.'s supervision. The trust can be dissolved anytime, enabling Trump to regain direct control after his second term. Significant equity investments in 2025 included shares in Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia, each valued between $5 million and $25 million. Additional transactions saw Trump acquiring Amazon shares between $500,000 and $1 million in September.

Trump earned over $86 million from legal settlements with major media and tech companies such as ABC, CBS, Meta, YouTube, and X. His holdings also feature a gold bullion investment valued between $500,000 and $1 million, various gifts amounting to over $370,000, and revenue from publishing and product licensing deals, including Trump's Watches and The Greenwood Bible.

Book sales for titles like 'Letters to Trump' and 'Save America' generated substantial income, while Trump collected a $200,000 speaking fee for a philanthropic event in December 2022.