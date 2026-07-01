Asian Airlines Face Market Share Challenge as Gulf Carriers Rebound

Asian Airlines That Gained Passengers And Charged Higher Fares On European Routes After The Start Of The Iran Conflict Are Seeing Those Advantages Erode As Gulf Carriers Restore Flights And Offer Lower Ticket Prices

Asian airlines, which saw increased passenger numbers and revenues on European routes following the onset of the Iran conflict, are now facing a challenge. This comes as Gulf carriers, including Emirates and Qatar Airways, resume flights and offer more competitive fares.

The Iran conflict initially disrupted Gulf carriers' operations, but as they near normal levels, Asian carriers like Singapore Airlines and Korean Air are experiencing declining load factor gains. Experts suggest the strongest revenue period for Asian carriers may be coming to a close.

The gradual rebalancing of market share raises questions about the sustainability of market gains achieved by Asian airlines. With travel advisories lifted, the confidence in flying through Gulf hubs is increasing among travelers, further influencing the market dynamics.