Gulf Airlines Regain Ground: A Battle for Skies

Asian airlines, which once thrived during the Iran conflict by charging higher fares on European routes, are now witnessing a decline in advantages as Gulf carriers resume service with competitive pricing. Industry data indicates a rebalancing as the market responds to shifting dynamics and passenger preferences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Asian Airlines That Gained Passengers And Charged Higher Fares On European Routes After The Start Of The Iran Conflict Are Seeing Those Advantages Erode As Gulf Carriers Restore Flights And Offer Lower Ticket Prices | Updated: 01-07-2026 08:21 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 08:21 IST
Gulf Airlines Regain Ground: A Battle for Skies
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Asian airlines initially capitalized on the Iran conflict by increasing fares and gaining passengers on European routes. However, this advantage is waning as Gulf carriers return to the skies with competitive prices, according to recent industry data.

The transition has evolved gradually, sparking skepticism about the sustained hold of market shares by airlines such as Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific Airways, Korean Air Lines, and ANA Holdings. Nathan Gee, head of Asia-Pacific transportation research at BofA Global Research, emphasized the drop in peak load factor gains for Asian carriers, though long-haul bookings in a six-month window may still boost flown revenues in upcoming quarters.

Middle Eastern giants, Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Etihad Airways, are reclaiming their passenger base with flights nearing full operational levels post-conflict. As Gulf hub airports normalize operations after wartime disruptions, travelers grow comfortable with routes through the Middle East, redefining competitive dynamics in the airline industry.

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