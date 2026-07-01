India's Demographic Dividend Dilemma: Balancing Job Creation with AI Evolution

India faces a critical challenge in productive job creation to capitalize on its demographic dividend, says Rahul Bajoria of Bank of America. Despite growth prospects, underemployment and the rapid evolution of AI pose significant hurdles. A coordinated approach is needed to improve workforce productivity, especially for young women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 13:26 IST
India's Demographic Dividend Dilemma: Balancing Job Creation with AI Evolution
Rahul Bajoria, Managing Director and Head of India and ASEAN Economic Research at Bank of America (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

India's vast demographic potential is at a pivotal moment, with Rahul Bajoria, Managing Director at Bank of America, highlighting the need for productive job creation as a national priority. This effort, Bajoria says, is crucial not just for economic growth but to ensure India fully benefits from its demographic dividend.

Though India has advanced over decades, underemployment continues to challenge the nation. Bajoria emphasizes that a collaborative strategy involving the government, private sector, and households is essential for harnessing demographic advantages within the next 15 to 17 years, stressing the importance of integrating young women into the workforce.

As artificial intelligence rapidly integrates into industries, it presents both opportunities and challenges for job creation. Bajoria suggests that while AI could disrupt current employment patterns, proactive adaptation through enhanced education and skills development can mitigate potential threats, ensuring the technology becomes an asset rather than an existential risk.

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