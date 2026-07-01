Government Scrutinizes WhatsApp's New Username Feature Amid Impersonation Fears

The Indian government is assessing WhatsApp's proposed username feature over potential impersonation risks. According to sources, the authorities may issue a legal notice to Meta if the feature is deemed risky and could explore legal avenues to possibly block it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 18:36 IST
Government Scrutinizes WhatsApp's New Username Feature Amid Impersonation Fears
WhatsApp (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian government is closely examining the legal ramifications of a new WhatsApp feature allowing users to reserve unique usernames, a development sources say could lead to impersonation risks. The feature is still in the testing phase, and WhatsApp has not set a global release date.

According to government sources, authorities are prioritizing the investigation of legal strategies to either regulate or block the feature if necessary. A legal notice might be sent to WhatsApp's parent company, Meta, if the concerns are validated. This development comes in response to fears that the new feature might facilitate easier impersonation.

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, claims the username feature will enhance privacy and ease of use, offering users an alternative to sharing phone numbers. However, it must undergo a rigorous legal and safety evaluation before wide implementation is considered. The government remains vigilant as the testing proceeds.

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