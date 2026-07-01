Government Scrutinizes WhatsApp's New Username Feature Amid Impersonation Fears

The Indian government is closely examining the legal ramifications of a new WhatsApp feature allowing users to reserve unique usernames, a development sources say could lead to impersonation risks. The feature is still in the testing phase, and WhatsApp has not set a global release date.

According to government sources, authorities are prioritizing the investigation of legal strategies to either regulate or block the feature if necessary. A legal notice might be sent to WhatsApp's parent company, Meta, if the concerns are validated. This development comes in response to fears that the new feature might facilitate easier impersonation.

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, claims the username feature will enhance privacy and ease of use, offering users an alternative to sharing phone numbers. However, it must undergo a rigorous legal and safety evaluation before wide implementation is considered. The government remains vigilant as the testing proceeds.