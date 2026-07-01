In a display of fervent national pride, thousands of Norwegian fans flooded the streets of Oslo to mark the national football team's advancement to the FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16. The celebrations were ignited by Erling Haaland's winning goal against the Ivory Coast in a thrilling 2-1 victory.

The crowds, donning red and blue, assembled from the Royal Palace along Karl Johans gate, transforming the city into a sea of supporters passionately performing the 'Viking row'—a symbolic gesture of unity and strength that mimics the rowing motion of a traditional Viking ship. The festivities highlighted the fans' collective fighting spirit amidst Haaland's climb to footballing legend status.

Despite the vibrant celebration, city infrastructure bore the brunt. Overzealous fans left a trail of damage, uprooting plants and dismantling fence posts, while metro carriages were temporarily removed from service due to damage. 'It's unfortunate when enthusiasm results in damage,' remarked Gina Scholz of Sporveien, the city's transit operator, while acknowledging the evening's exceptional spirit.