Monsoon Mayhem: Himachal Pradesh Faces Devastating Rainfall Disruptions

The relentless monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, leading to six fatalities and causing widespread disruption to road networks and power supply, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) reported. Disaster-related incidents claimed four lives, with Kangra and Mandi districts being gravely affected.

Adding to the toll, two fatalities transpired in separate rain-induced road mishaps in Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts. As of the latest updates, 35 roads across the state remain obstructed due to landslides and debris. Restoration teams are actively working to clear and restore these routes.

Kullu district stands worst hit regarding road blockages, while Solan and Chamba districts face substantial disruptions. The aftermath of the storm has also seen 127 distribution transformers malfunction, predominantly due to broken high-tension lines, with Kullu again hardest hit. However, drinking water supplies remain intact, and no interruptions have been reported.

The SEOC estimates public and private property damage at Rs 44.40 lakh, with Kangra bearing the brunt at Rs 16 lakh. Authorities, alongside disaster response units, are on full alert as rain persists, prioritizing the swift reopening of roads and power restoration.