Monsoon Mayhem: Himachal Pradesh Faces Devastating Rainfall Disruptions

Persistent monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh have claimed six lives and caused significant disruptions to road connectivity and power supply, affecting numerous districts. Restoration efforts are underway as authorities work to clear roads and restore electricity amid continued heavy rainfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 20:38 IST
Monsoon Mayhem: Himachal Pradesh Faces Devastating Rainfall Disruptions
Visual of heavy rains in Shimla (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The relentless monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, leading to six fatalities and causing widespread disruption to road networks and power supply, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) reported. Disaster-related incidents claimed four lives, with Kangra and Mandi districts being gravely affected.

Adding to the toll, two fatalities transpired in separate rain-induced road mishaps in Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts. As of the latest updates, 35 roads across the state remain obstructed due to landslides and debris. Restoration teams are actively working to clear and restore these routes.

Kullu district stands worst hit regarding road blockages, while Solan and Chamba districts face substantial disruptions. The aftermath of the storm has also seen 127 distribution transformers malfunction, predominantly due to broken high-tension lines, with Kullu again hardest hit. However, drinking water supplies remain intact, and no interruptions have been reported.

The SEOC estimates public and private property damage at Rs 44.40 lakh, with Kangra bearing the brunt at Rs 16 lakh. Authorities, alongside disaster response units, are on full alert as rain persists, prioritizing the swift reopening of roads and power restoration.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Global
4
EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Climate Resilience Could Determine Latin America's Next Decade of Economic Growth

Can MENA Turn Hunger into Growth? World Bank Sees 5 Million Agrifood Jobs by 2050

The E-7 Carbon Crunch: Why Emerging Economies Must Rethink Money, Growth and Net Zero

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026