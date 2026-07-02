Merz's Bold Reform Agenda: A New Path for Germany's Economy

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's coalition has launched significant reforms to revive Germany's lagging economy. The measures include annual tax relief, pension changes, and more affordable housing construction, aimed to boost economic growth and counter rising inflation. Merz faces pressure from internal disagreements and external competition challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | German Chancellor Friedrich Merzs Ruling Coalition Unveiled A Package Of Reforms On Thursday | Updated: 02-07-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 13:58 IST
Merz's Bold Reform Agenda: A New Path for Germany's Economy
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In a decisive move, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's coalition announced an ambitious reform package set to address pressing economic challenges.

The comprehensive plan allocates €10 billion annually toward tax relief for lower-income earners and introduces pivotal changes to the pension system, alongside commitments to expand affordable housing.

Amid political pressure and economic competition, Merz's government emphasizes urgent reforms to accelerate growth, combating benefit fraud, and streamlining administrative processes through digitization.

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